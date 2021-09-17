IISc student dies by suicide in Bengaluru, second tragedy in a week

Earlier on Sunday, a PhD student from Kolkata had reportedly died by suicide.

news Death

In another tragedy at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, a BSc student hailing from Rajasthan was found dead in his room on Tuesday, September 14. According to Sadashivanagar Police, he had died by suicide and two notes have been recovered from the spot, one addressed to his parents and another addressed to his friends. A police officer told TNM that the door of his room had to be broken to gain access and he was undergoing treatment for mental illness. Police were called in after the deceased student's parents could not reach him on the phone and had called his batchmates.

This is the second case of death by suicide according to police after a PhD student from Kolkata was found dead on September 12. In both the instances, police have registered cases of unnatural death.

Read: PhD student at Bengaluruâ€™s IISc dies by suicide

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one. 24x7 Helpline: 9820466726