PhD student at Bengaluru’s IISc dies by suicide

The student’s death came to light on Monday after his peers alerted the college authorities.

A PhD student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) died by suicide on Sunday, September 12, and the incident came to light on Monday. The Sadashivanagar Police is investigating the death of the student who reportedly hailed from Kolkata. The deceased student was doing a PhD in Organic Chemistry at the institution. The student’s body was discovered by his peers who later informed college authorities.

A police officer told TNM that the incident occurred on September 12 when the student was alone in his room. He further added that a case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are underway. “Prima facie, our investigation has shown that the student was undergoing treatment for depression and bipolar disorder in NIMHANS. We recovered a suicide note from the room in which he stated that no one was responsible for his death. The investigation is underway,” the officer said.

The body was handed over to his family on Monday evening after the autopsy, the police officer added. He further stated that they are now awaiting the autopsy report to further the probe.

The institution in their statement condoled the student’s death. They urged those from IISc to reach out and seek help from facilities provided by the institution. “The mental health and well-being of our students and community members are of critical importance, especially given the prevailing COVID-19 situation. We strongly urge IISc community members to reach out to and seek help from the following facilities and mental health resources,” the statement read.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one. 24x7 Helpline: 9820466726