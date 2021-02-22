If Tamil has to survive, Hindutva has to win: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya in Tamil Nadu

Tejasvi Surya was speaking at the BJYM state conference in Salem on Sunday.

news Politics

Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya called the DMK ‘anti-Hindu’ and said that if Tamil has to survive, Hindutva has to win. He was speaking at a conference of the BJYM in Tamil Nadu’s Salem on Sunday when he made the remarks. As per reports, the conference was also attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking to a massive crowd, Tejasvi Surya said that DMK does not represent “Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu’s young people or the spirit of Tamil people in anyway.” “DMK has changed the definition of democracy in Tamil Nadu. DMK’s definition of democracy is ‘of the family, by the family, for the family’,” he said and urged the audience to reject this family politics of DMK in Tamil Nadu.

He further said, “Family is your party, but party is our family,” referring to the BJP. Tejasvi Surya alleged that DMK is anti-Tamil claiming that the party represents an ideology that is ‘anti-Hindu’. “The second thing that the DMK is anti-Tamil is because DMK represents a very bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu,” he said. Tejasvi added that since DMK is anti-Hindu, it must be defeated. “Today, all youth of Tamil Nadu must ask one question to the hypocrites of DMK -- Hindu is bad, Hinduism is bad, Hindu beliefs are not there, but you want just Hindu votes? What is this, brother?” he said.

Referring to DMK’s efforts to paint BJP as a ‘Hindi party’, Tejasvi Surya said that BJP is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages of India. “If Tamil has to survive, Hindutva has to win, If Kannada has to win, Hindutva has to win (sic),” he said. Adding that the need of the day is a non-corrupt government, Tejasvi Surya said, “...only one government under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi and the NDA leadership in Tamil Nadu can work for the benefit of young people of Tamil Nadu.”

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said that the success of BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra in Tamil Nadu has shaken the DMK and the Congress. Referring to the BJP-AIADMK alliance, he added that only the lotus-two leaves combination can bring prosperity to the people of Tamil Nadu.