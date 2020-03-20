Idli, mint rice, poriyal: What those in COVID-19 isolation wards in Chennai are eating

The meal is cooked in the hospital kitchen which has 20 staffers and includes five courses throughout the day.

Coronavirus CORONAVIRUS

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai has come up with a special menu for those in the COVID-19 isolation wards that includes both patients and those awaiting test results. The menu planned by a nutritionist not only attempts to provide balanced meals to patients who need to recover but also takes into account the dietary needs of foreigners including Chinese and Japanese tourists who are in the hospital.

The meal is cooked in the hospital kitchen which has 20 staffers and includes five courses throughout the day. For breakfast, the patients are served idly, onion chutney, samba wheat upma, sambar, egg white and milk.

Mid-morning they are given: They are then given ginger and lemon in warm water.

During lunch patients are served: chapati, mint rice, vegetable poriyal, greens poriyal, rasam and roasted bengal gram dal.

Mid-evening snack consists of: dal soup with pepper, and boiled channa.

And finally dinner is: chapati, idli, vegetable korma and onion chutney.

Speaking to TNM RGGGH Dean R Jayanthi says, "We are serving meals as per patient's nutritional needs. There are two isolated patients who are infected and the remaining are those getting tested. For Chinese or Japanese nationals who are here, the meals are largely the same and they relish it. If they request something else, we arrange that for them," she says.

While private canteens on the premises are closed to avoid overcrowding, the hospital kitchen continues to function.

"We have also provided them hot water dispensers in the isolation ward. In addition to this we have ordered for a beverage dispenser which can be used for patients," says the Dean. "We also ensure that doctors receive timely meals and we also give doctors either eggs with pepper or a protein bar based on their preference."

Read: TN partially shuts border with Kerala, Karnataka and AP, only essential travel allowed