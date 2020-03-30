IAS officers in Andhra to give three days pay to CM relief fund for COVID-19 measures

The state has reported 21 cases of coronavirus so far, of which 19 are active.

The IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday announced that all its members would donate three days of their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards COVID-19 measures.

Association General Secretary K Praveen Kumar, in a statement, said, "In view of this unprecedented crisis, besides working constantly in their official capacity for prevention, containment and control of coronavirus, the IAS officers decided to help the people and the government in a personal capacity as well by contributing an amount of three days' salary to the CM Relief Fund."

"The enormous human suffering inflicted by the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the world is a great tragedy. Herculean efforts are being made by the state government to protect the people from coronavirus and mitigate their hardships," Praveen Kumar, a Special Chief Secretary to the government, added.

In fresh cases of person-to-person transmission, two people tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total to 21 in the state. With two people discharged, the total number of active cases in the state is now 19.

The two new cases were from Visakhapatnam and both were contacts of the person who had returned from Birmingham in England and tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, the Medical and Health Departments bulletin on Sunday night said.

It said that of the total 85 samples tested in the state on Sunday, all except the two turned negative.

With two new cases on Sunday, Visakhapatnam district topped the list in the state with six cases in all. Guntur and Vijayawada cities had four coronavirus positive cases each while Prakasam district had three. Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore accounted for one case each.

The state's first patient has already recovered and been discharged from hospital in Nellore.

On Sunday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting with the Group of Ministers (GoM) and officials on the present situation.

The meeting decided to provide all services to migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places across the state and at the border will be provided with accommodation and food.

