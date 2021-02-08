'I will take part in serious politics': Sasikala tells supporters at roadshow

Sasikala stated that the people of Tamil Nadu are aware of why the Jayalalithaa memorial was closed ahead of her arrival in the state.

The AIADMK flag attached to the hood of her car and the massive road show that accompanied her journey to Tamil Nadu had already made VK Sasikala's political intentions clear. But just hours before she was set to reach Chennai, the former aide of Jayalalithaa spoke to supporters surrounding her vehicle, making it clear that she was ready for the political battlefield.

"I will definitely take part in serious politics," she said, while still seated in the car. "The people of Tamil Nadu know why Jayalalithaa's memorial was hurriedly closed. Patiently wait to see if I go to the AIADMK headquarters," she announced.

In what came as a further jibe to the ruling government, Sasikala quoted Jayalalithaa to say that all the party cadres are the children of a single mother and that she would want the party to continue functioning the same way, a hint perhaps that the AIADMK should function under her.

"We must work in unity. The party has faced several hurdles in the past. It has always risen again like the phoenix," she said. "I am a slave to your affection. I am a slave to my supporters and the people of Tamil Nadu but I will not bow down to attempts to oppress me," she challenged.

The former AIADMK general secretary, who was released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in late January, will first make her way to former Chief Minister, the late MG Ramachandran's residence in Ramapuram before staying with her niece Krishnapriya in T Nagar.

She left Bengaluru at close to 8 am on Monday morning and was greeted throughout the way by massive crowds of supporters.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, has already filed two complaints against Sasikala for using the AIADMK flag when she is no longer a member of the party. Police in Krishnagiri district had also stopped her vehicle with a notice. They had allegedly said that she cannot carry the flag on her vehicle. However, her lawyer intervened and pointed out that the matter was still in court and that the police cannot take any legal action in the case.