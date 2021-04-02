I-T searches on at DMKâ€™s MK Stalinâ€™s son-in-law Sabareesanâ€™s properties in Chennai

I-T searches come with just days to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

news 2021 TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION

With just days left for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, officers from the Income Tax department are conducting a search in the house and office of Sabareesan, DMK Chief MK Stalinâ€™s son-in-law and daughter Senthamarai on Friday. Apart from the residence at Neelankarai on East Coast Road in Chennai, I-T searches are also underway in the office premises in Teynampet and two more places. Sabareesan has over the years been a close advisor of Stalin and is known to be a key strategist for the DMK, but however maintains a low profile.

According to reports, over 25 officers belonging to the Income Tax Department are conducting the searches in Sabareesan and Senthamaraiâ€™s properties. The searches in Sabareesanâ€™s properties began on Friday morning and are currently in progress.

Sources in the DMK told TNM that Sabareesan was in Coimbatore on Thursday and is returning to Chennai in the wake of the I-T searches.

These searches come days after the sleuths from the Income Tax department conducted similar searches in DMK leader EV Veluâ€™s properties in Thiruvannamalai. The officers combed EV Veluâ€™s house, guest house and the premises of the colleges he owns. EV Velu is seeking re-election from Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency. The searches at EV Veluâ€™s house and business premises happened when Stalin was campaigning for Velu in Thiruvannamalai. Over 110 staffers were involved in the search in EV Veluâ€™s house and business premises.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6. The battle is largely between the DMK led alliance and the ruling AIADMK alliance, which comprises the BJP.