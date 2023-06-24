I-T raids continue on properties of those associated with TN Minister Senthil Balaji

The Income Tax Department, according to sources, will also conduct raids in other places attached to the Minister and his family.

news News

Income Tax Department teams conducted raids for the second consecutive day on Saturday, June 24, at places associated with those close to arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji. The raids, with security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were carried out at Karur and Coimbatore regions. Senthil Balaji, who was the state Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 in a case related to a cash for jobs scam. While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has retained him as a minister, his portfolios were reallocated to other ministers.

The I-T Department had conducted searches and raids at many places associated with Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar a few days before the Enforcement Directorate arrested the Minister. During the raids, DMK cadres and associates of the Minister had allegedly assaulted I-T officials, injuring a few officials critically. A woman official was also injured in the alleged assault. Sources in the I-T Department told IANS that the raids are continuing at the properties of Shakthi Mess owners Karthik and Ramesh, who are said to be close to the Minister and his brother Ashok Kumar.

The I-T Department, according to sources, will also conduct raids in other places attached to the Minister and his family. The I-T department and the ED are said to be trying to find maximum proof to unearth the money trail of the Minister.

As soon as he was arrested, Senthil Balaji complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He underwent coronary artery bypass surgery on June 21. He was taken to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennaiâ€™s Omandurar Government Estate, which recommended immediate bypass surgery. Senthil Balaji's family then filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, and sought his transfer to Kauvery Hospital. He was shifted to the private hospital on the night of June 15. The hospital, after health assessments, performed the surgery on June 21.