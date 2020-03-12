I-T department visits actor Vijay's residence again, denies that it is a raid

Sources in the department tell TNM that officials had gone to remove seals placed and lockers and rooms in the actor's house.

news I-T Search

Over a month after the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted searches at actor Vijay's residence in connection to his earnings from his latest release Bigil, officials from the department were seen in the actor's Neelankarai property once again on Thursday. But even as speculation of another search arose, department officials clarified to TNM that they were merely there to remove 'Prohibition order'.

Sources in the I-T department said, “This is not a raid or search. During the search last month, we sealed certain rooms, draws and lockers. We are in the process of removing the seal.”

Following the searches, nothing of significance was recovered from actor Vijay's residence. I-T officials, in fact, arrived on the sets of his upcoming film Master to question him. The questioning of the high-profile actor at Neyveli in Cuddalore district led to fans alleging political motives to the department's action.

Meanwhile, unaccounted cash worth Rs 77 crore was taken from film financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. A large number of documents, promissory notes and post-dated cheques taken as collateral security were also recovered from the financier.

A large number of documents, promissory notes and post-dated cheques taken as collateral security were recovered during the search and have been seized. Officials raided 38 premises of the AGS group across Chennai and Madurai. It is estimated that the concealment, in this case, is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore. According to a press release from the department, the concealment, in this case, is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore.

I-T officials began searches on financier Anbu Chezhiyan's properties on February 5. They also conducted searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Vijay’s 2019 film Bigil.