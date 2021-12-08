‘I saw people burning and falling': Resident who saw CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash

A young boy named Kumar, who lives in the Nanjappanchathiram area, rushed to call police and fire officials as soon as he saw the helicopter crashing.

A helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed in Katteri Park in Nanjappanchathiram area on Wednesday, December 8. An eyewitness on the ground recalled hearing a loud crash and watching the helicopter fall from the sky and burst into flames. He then saw three to four people falling out of the helicopter as it crashed.

“I saw the helicopter coming down. There were terrible loud sounds. It hit one tree and was on fire then itself,” Krishnswamy, the eyewitness, said. He said that the chopper hit a large tree nearby before falling to the ground.

Krishnswamy told TNM that his home is about 100 metres away from the crash site. The accident occurred about 12.20 pm after the Mi series chopper hit the ridge line and crashed into trees in the area. The site of the accident was on a Ghat road between Mettupalayam and Coonoor.

“There were plumes of smoke when I ran over. In minutes, the fire was higher than my house,” Krishnaswamy said.

He noted that a young boy called Kumar, who lives in the area, rushed to call police and fire officials. “As soon as he saw the helicopter, he called the fire service and police. Right after that, I saw someone burning and falling over. Two or three others just fell down, burning. Then I came away because I got scared,” he said.

"I saw the helicopter coming down. There were terrible loud sounds... plumes of smoke and fire rising high after it hit the ground" An eyewitness describes crash of IAF chopper carrying senior defence officials including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. pic.twitter.com/ZnpZ2JLGPl — Bharathy Singaravel|பாரதி| ‏بارتي (@KuthaliPu) December 8, 2021

Visuals of the accident site showed burnt parts of the helicopter and smoke enveloping the area, as rescue and fire authorities worked at the site.

Nine passengers and five crew members were on board the chopper, including Bipin Rawat’s wife Madhulika. As of 3.20 pm, sources say that 11 are dead, while others are said to have severe injuries. It is not immediately known what condition of the remaining passengers. The passengers with injuries were rushed to Military Hospital, Wellington.

