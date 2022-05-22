‘I’m scared, Acha’: Chilling audio of Kerala dowry victim Vismaya surfaces

The voice clip surfaced a day before the Kollam Additional Sessions Court is set to pronounce the verdict in the case.

news Vismaya case

A voice recording, purportedly belonging to Vismaya V Nair, the 22-year-old woman who was found dead at her in-laws’ house in the wee hours of June 21 last year, reveals that she was subjected to severe torture by her husband. The audio, of a call between Vismaya and her father in which she is heard crying and complaining about the harassment, surfaced on Sunday, May 22, a day before the verdict in her case.

“If I’m made to live here, you will not see me again. I will do something, I cannot bear it anymore. Acha (dad), I want to come back. I’m scared, I will be beaten,” Vismaya is heard saying in tears. Though her father consoles her, she keeps on crying and says that she is in fear.

Vismaya, who was a student of Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicines, was found dead in the house of her husband S Kiran Kumar at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in the southern district of Kollam. She was also a native of Kollam and hailed from Nilamel near Kadakkal.

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the verdict in the Vismaya case on Monday. As per the chargesheet, Vismaya was a victim of dowry harassment and domestic violence. Kiran Kumar, who is currently out on bail, has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (B), 498 (A), 306, 323 and 506 for dowry death, inflicting physical or mental harm, abetment of suicide, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Kiran, who was working in the state Motor Vehicles Department, was dismissed from the job after the case was filed against him. He was also charged with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the prosecution, Kiran used to argue with Vismaya demanding more dowry as he was a government employee. According to the police, he was not happy with the car that Vismaya’s family had given him and wanted a different model. The police had found photos of Vismaya with injuries after Kiran assaulted her, and also used voice clips and phone recordings as evidence.

