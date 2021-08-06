Dowry victim Vismaya's husband Kiran dismissed from Kerala govt's service

Transport Minister Antony Raju said this action of the state government will send a message across the state so that no more deaths similar to Vismaya will ever happen.

The Kerala government on Friday, August 6, dismissed S Kiran Kumar, husband of Vismaya, who died by suicide at the former's house, from service. Kiran Kumar was an assistant motor vehicle inspector. He was accused of torturing and harassing his wife regarding dowry, which allegedly prompted her to die of suicide. State Transport Minister Antony Raju told the media here that the action was taken against the assistant motor vehicle inspector S Kiran Kumar as per the Kerala Civil Service Rules, 1960. "The government has decided to dismiss him from service. His anti-women, anti-social activities have tarnished the reputation of the state government and the Motor Vehicles Department and hence action has been taken under the Kerala Civil Service Rules, 1960," Antony Raju said.

Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband Kiran Kumar's house at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June21. Kiran Kumar, since suspended, was arrested later on a complaint by Vismaya's parents and brother, alleging that he had tortured and harassed her over dowry. The Minister said Kiran was dismissed from service after the department made enquiries regarding the incident and also hearing the accused and other witnesses.

"The decision was taken after hearing the accused and other witnesses in the matter and the department found that all the allegations raised against him were true," he added.

Raju said this action of the state government will send a message across the state so that no more deaths similar to Vismaya will ever happen. A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold and over one acre land, besides a Rs 10 lakh worth car were given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020. But Kiran did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the woman's father had said.