‘I’m choked with grief’: Watch Vadivelu’s heartfelt tribute to actor Vivek

The actor added that he was unable to visit his friend one last time and requested fans not to lose heart.

In a moving video, actor Vadivelu has expressed his deepest condolences on the death of actor Vivek on April 17. “My friend… Vivek… passed away after a heart attack… I’ve been shocked by this news,” Vadivelu can he heard saying, choking between words.

The actor, who has shared the screen with Vivek, said, “We have worked together in many films. When I talk about him, my throat feels choked with grief.”

Talking about Vivek’s humanitarian activities, Vadivelu said, “He is a very nice human. He was deeply involved in social activities. He was very close to Dr Abdul Kalam ayya. Similarly, he was involved in awareness activities, planting saplings, etc.”

Vadivelu also shared about the relationship between the two over the years. “Vivek and I would talk to each other very casually. There is no one who can speak as frankly as Vivek. He’s my fan and I am his. His every word would make an impact on the listener. He would speak more naturally and humbly than me.”

The actor added that he was unable to visit his friend one last time and requested fans not to lose heart. “A death like this for him pains me. I don’t know what to say at this moment. I wont be able to pay my respects to him in person. I’m with my mother in Madurai. My heartfelt condolences. No one should lose heart. Vivek has not gone anywhere. He is among us.”

During the 2000s, Tamil cinema’s go-to comedy stars were actors Vivek and Vadivelu. The two were not just competitors but good friends who appeared on screen in films like Viruluketha Veekkam, Manadhai Tirudivittai, Middle Class Madhavan, etc. and entertained fans.

Watch Vadivelu's full video message here: