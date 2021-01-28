I’ll make Rajinikanth’s political dreams come true: RMM coordinator Arjunamurthy

Arjunamurthy said that he will travel in the path shown by the actor to bring a change in politics.

Nearly a month after superstar Rajinikanth announced his decision to quit politics, the co-coordinator of Rajini Makkal Mandram Ra Arjunamurthy said that he will follow the path shown by the actor and will bring change in the political arena. In a statement by the former head of BJP intellectual cell, Arjunamurthy said, “I’ll bow down at his feet and as he introduced me to the nation I’ll travel along his path. I’ll make his dream come true.”

Taking to social media, Arjunamurthy said, “Everyone knows that Superstar Rajinikanth introduced me to the nation and in this backdrop, we also know that he could not start a party due to the advice of the doctors. Along with fans and the people, I am also sad.”

However, he said, “To compensate this, let’s pray to god that his vision to create a change in politics takes place. Also, let us believe that the Superstar's good intention and his good heart will bring change like the way he said ‘ipo ilana epodhuthu’? (if not now, then when?)"

“Currently, I do not want to use his name or pictures since it will affect his work ethics. Hence, I bow down to his feet and as he introduced me to the nation, I will travel on his path and I’ll bring a change,” he declared.

However, Arjunamurthy quickly added that superstar Rajinikanth will be his thalaivar (Chief) in any circumstance. Even though Rajinikanth is not in politics, I take pride in being his fan, he added.

“In any case, I'll not bring any strain to his name. Superstar Rajinikanth's blessing is all that I need. I'll make his dream come true,” he said.

Arjunamurthy quit as the intellectual head of BJP on December 3 and immediately joined the yet to be floated political party of actor Rajinikanth.

During the presser announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth appointed two members—Tamilaruvi Manian as supervisor of Rajini Makkal Mandram and Arjunamurthy as the coordinator of RMM. However, Rajinikanth owing to his health reasons quit politics on December 29.

Later Arjunamurthy called for a press meet and announced that he will not part ways with superstar since “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajinikanth are his two eyes”.

