‘I have no toilet’: Kerala auto driver fined by cops for trying to access public loo

Shaji, who lives in a one room hut in Kollam, tells TNM that he was made to pay Rs 2000 and forced to return without using the toilet.

A Kollam man’s humiliating experience at the hands of the police has once again thrown light on the subject of state authorities misusing power in Kerala. On June 2, Shaji, an auto driver in Kollam’s Parippally, was physically stopped from using a petrol pump toilet near his house. Shaji says that the Parippally Sub-Inspector (SI) who fined him Rs 2000, told him that he was violating the lockdown even if it was to use the toilet.

The 39-year-old does not have a toilet in his one-bedroom hut. Speaking to TNM, he says that he has been living in this hut ever since he separated from his wife last year. To relieve himself or even bathe, he is entirely dependent on the local petrol pump.

“For one year, I have been using the toilet in this pump without any problem. The pump staff have no issues with me. They are quite helpful and on the days that the pump is shut, they leave the keys to the toilet near my door so that I don’t have to struggle,” he tells TNM.

On the day of the incident, Shaji had arrived at the petrol pump by around 7 am, to use the toilet. That is when the SI stopped him in front of the pump and asked for his e-pass. While the young man tried to explain that he did not have a toilet at home, he was made to shut up and pay the fine.

“The police officer threatened me by saying that he will build a ‘kakkoos’ (commode) for me in the police station. He told me to pay the fine or come to the station. I was too scared, so I agreed to pay the fine that he asked me to - Rs 2000,” Shaji explains. The 39-year-old did not have the money and had to leave his auto rickshaw with the police, until he arranged the cash. He then walked back home without using the toilet.

Four days later, on June 6, Shaji paid the fine and got the vehicle back. He says that the auto rickshaw’s owner helped him with the money. “I don’t own this auto and during the pandemic, I haven’t got enough rides to make money for the owner. I have been surviving by doing masonry work which I get once-in-a-while,” he tells TNM.

This incident is now being reported by the media after S Vijayan, member of ward 13 in Ezhippuram, where Shaji lives, highlighted it. No official complaint has been lodged by Shaji or Vijayan so far. However, Shaji has resumed using the petrol pump toilet now.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old says he is being teased by the locals who have failed to grasp the seriousness of the issue. “For them it is just funny news - man goes to use the toilet and gets fined. What the people don’t understand is that I do not have basic facilities at home that I can use.” Shaji also insists on not having his identity revealed in newspaper reports as he fears more harassment and trolling from the public.

Kerala has reported instances of police officials physically punishing people for ‘violating lockdown’. The most famous incident is that of video where IPS officer Yatish Chandra is seen forcing a group of people to do sit-ups for violating lockdown when he was Kannur District Police chief in 2020. The officer's actions were condemned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said that ‘such incidents should not happen in the future’.

Threats of forced incarceration by the Parippally SI also throw light on the police high-handedness seen in Kerala. The state has reported several instances of custodial torture, with a recent report by retired Justice Narayana Kurup, laying out detailed guidelines on the treatment of persons in police and judicial custody.