‘I contracted COVID-19 and am recovering': Actor Suriya

Actor Suriya also urged people to stay cautious and remain safe “since everyone’s lives have not come back to normal.”

news Coronavirus

Actor Suriya Sivakumar, who earlier contracted novel coronavirus infection, has recovered from the illness on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the actor spoke about his journey with COVID-19, while urging people to stay cautious and remain safe “since everyone’s lives have not come back to normal.”

On Sunday, actor Suriya tweeted, "I contracted and recovered from coronavirus infection. Let's all realize that our lives have not come back to the normal. Yet we cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to the fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us," he said.

Actor Suriya was last seen on his movie Soorarai Pottru alongside Aparna Balamurali, which was released on Amazon Prime during the pandemic. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara and the movie also starred Paresh Rawal, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The movie, based on the life of GR Gopinath, the man who established the low-cost airline Air Deccan in the country, received positive responses from fans and reviewers.

Suriya also has movie Vaadivasal, directed by Vetrimaaran, lined up for this year. The movie’s first look poster was unveiled on the Suriya's 45th birthday on July 23 last year.

He will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie Rocketary: The Nambi effect, based on the real-life story of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was wrongly implicated in a fake spying case.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 471 new COVID-19 cases, of which 151 cases were reported from Chennai. The state has 4,389 active cases of COVID-19 and Chennai has 1,559 people currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

On Sunday, one death was reported and 498 patients were discharged from the hospitals. The total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 infection till date stands at 8,41,797 cases and of the total, 8,25,025 people were discharged from hospital and 12,383 people succumbed to the infection.