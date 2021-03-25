I am a farmer and farmers are poor: EPS hits back at A Raja for slipper comment

A Raja had, recently, attacked Edappadi Palaniswami by calling him worth less than Stalin’s slipper.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami hit back at DMK’s A Raja for the latter’s comments on him. Palaniswami said that he is a farmer and farmers work hard and buy things with the money they have. A Raja had recently attacked Palaniswami by calling him worth a rupee less than Stalin’s slipper.

“See how he (Raja) has compared? See how he has compared a Chief Minister? I am happy to be that (a rupee less than the value of Stalin’s slipper). I am a farmer and farmers are like this. Poor people will be like that only. People who have stolen Rs 1.76 lakh crore will speak like this only,” he said, taking a swipe at the 2G scam. The former Union minister was acquitted by the court later in the 2G Spectrum case and an appeal is pending in the case.

Speaking at an election rally in Melur, Madurai, Palaniswami said, “Farmers work hard. We buy things with what we have,” and added that the identity of ‘farmer’ that he has has increased his worth. “You will buy slippers and more with the money you stole,” Palaniswami added.

In an election meeting, A Raja had said, “Till recently, Edappadi Palaniswami was working in a jaggery mandi. How is it fair to say that he is an equal competition to Stalin? The price of our leader Stalin’s slipper is greater by a rupee when compared with your value.”

Tamil Nadu will go to polls for its legislative Assembly in a single phase on April 6 and the results of the polls will be declared on May 2. The model code of conduct is in place in the state and the election campaigning is in full swing. While the AIADMK has joined hands with the BJP, PMK etc, the DMK will face the polls with its allies Congress and Communist parties and the VCK. A front led by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and another front led by TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will also face the polls this time.