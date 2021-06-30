Hyundai rolls out its ten-millionth car from Sriperumbudur plant

The ten-millionth car, a Hyundai Alcazar, was rolled out by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who signed on the bonnet of the car and congratulated the company.

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out 1 crore (10 million) cars from its plant at Sriperumbudur, the company announced on Wednesday, June 30. It said that this was the fastest rollout of 1 crore cars, and is a result of smart manufacturing. The car, Hyundai Alcazar, was rolled out by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who signed on the bonnet of the car. He congratulated the company and said that it was started during the tenure of his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

During the launch, MK Stalin said, "There are several examples of how the initiatives started by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi will stand despite ages. One such example that I can proudly say is the Hyundai factory. After the inauguration, Karunanidhi appreciated the factory for providing employment for 1,238 people. Among them, he mentioned the fact 90% of the people are from Tamil Nadu and over 600 people were from the vicinity."

Stalin then went on to talk about Hyundai’s growth. “Hyundai has produced 31.3 lakh cars from the factory and transported them to 88 countries. This is not only growth for the company but for Tamil Nadu. Hence I request that you should expand your base and I request the other companies to increase your investment in the state,” he added. He thanked the firm for providing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The Chief Minister added that the state government aims to make the state the best destination for investment in South Asia.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the State of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant.

Along with the launch, Hyundai also announced other initiatives in Tamil Nadu including the inauguration of the Dream Village Project 2.0, with the construction of a child care center and community hall in Katrambakkam village in Sriperumbudur. It also launched an income-generation programme for rural women in Kanchipuram and also announced setting up a mobile catering service at Vallakottai Village near Sriperumbudur.

Hyundai began operations at its Sriperumbudur plant in 1998, and this was its first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. The plant has an installed capacity of producing 7.5 lakh units annually.

Hyundai said it continues to be India’s leading exporter of cars and exported 1.04 units of passenger vehicles from India between April 2020 and March 2021, as well as the leading exporter of SUVs.

Hyundai said that it took the company seven years and six months to produce the first ten lakh cars, two years and seven months to produce the next 10 lakh, and has since been able to do so in less than two years.