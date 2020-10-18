Hyderabad's Falaknuma bridge closed after road caves in due to heavy rain

Between 8:30 am and 7 pm on Saturday, as many as 40 locations in Hyderabad received rainfall above 23 mm.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Saturday evening, closed the Falaknuma Bridge for the public, after a portion of the road caved in due to heavy rains that lashed parts of the city on Saturday evening. Authorities said that the road towards Falaknuma from Enginebowli and Mahbubnagar cross road was closed as a result, and requested commuters to take alternate routes.

"Alert: Inundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with police in evacuation exercises. ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Inspector of Chandrayangutta, Inspector of Madannapet and Inspector of Chatrinaka are present," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted.

ALERT : Innundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise. ACP Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Insp Chandrayangutta, Insp Madannapet, Insp Chatrinaka are present pic.twitter.com/xwErATGdMk — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 17, 2020

Hyderabad: Amid fresh rains across Hyderabad, the Falaknuma Road over bridge (RoB) has been partly closed for vehicular traffic after it develop six feet deep trench. pic.twitter.com/86ztTrQWXL October 17, 2020

Due to minor damage and for the safety of citizens, the Road is closed from Falaknuma bridge towards Mahaboobnagar Cross road. Kindly take alternate route. ⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/0RneoMZSPI — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) October 17, 2020

Signalling no respite even before Hyderabad could recover from the recent deluge, heavy rains pounded the city yet again on Saturday. Between 8:30 am and 7 pm, as many as 40 locations in the city received rainfall above 23 mm.

Bandlaguda in Uppal mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, which is part of Hyderabad received the highest rainfall in the city on Saturday at 102.3 mm, followed by Saroornagar (93.9 mm), Thattiannaram (91 mm), Pedda Amberpet Hanuman Temple area (89.5 mm) and others.

Because of Saturday's rains and the lingering effects of the recent downpour, traffic stalled at several places in the city, compelling many people to look for alternative routes. Heavy traffic jams were seen at LB Nagar, Nagole and Dilsukhnagar because of the downpour.

Floodwaters were seen gushing through the roads in Tolichowki and several other locales in the city. Most roads were seen with floodwaters gushing at high speed. Several low lying areas in Vanasthalipuram and LB Nagar witnessed flooding.

Officials advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thundershowers at most places in Telangana over the next four days, accompanied by lightning. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana districts on Monday.

With IANS inputs