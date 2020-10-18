Heavy rains in Hyderabad again, citizens asked to stay indoors

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that it was undertaking relief and rescue measures.

news Hyderabad Floods 2020

Close on the heels of a downpour that devastated parts of HYderabad earlier this week, several areas in the metropolis received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging. According to official data (from 8.30 am to 10 pm on Saturday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

Traffic officers assisting Motorists in Tolichowki area. Heavy rain forecast next few days. Kindly stay at home ⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/wE8yHc6m09 — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) October 17, 2020

ALERT : Innundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise. ACP Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Insp Chandrayangutta, Insp Madannapet, Insp Chatrinaka are present pic.twitter.com/xwErATGdMk October 17, 2020

There is sometimes no go but to swim with the tide to get forward in life ... In this case literally so after #HyderabadFloods this evening when traffic came virtually to a standstill, this man decided to swim the distance @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/c3wcUEE3bf — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 17, 2020

Traffic Movement is slow at Hitex Junction.



Madhapur traffic Police clearing the traffic.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/0gM4Uq4YWu — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) October 17, 2020

2/2. DRF teams are continually working on field clearing water stagnations and inundations. All possible measures being initiated in view of the incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/tWgCevbLRT — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 17, 2020

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore. The state government has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained in water.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast for Sunday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city, at times intense spells at one or two places in the city.

Heavy traffic jams was seen at LB, Nagar, Nagole and Dilsukhnagar because of the downpour. Floodwaters were seen gushing through the roads in Tolichowki and several other locales in the city. Most roads were seen with floodwaters gushing at high speed. Several low lying areas in Vanasthalipuram and LB Nagar witnessed flooding. Officials advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.

With IANS and PTI inputs