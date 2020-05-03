With Hyderabad under lockdown, civic body speeds up pending infrastructure work

The projects expedited include a steel bridge near the Panjagutta graveyard and a Road under Bridge (RuB) near Hitec City railway station.

With the authorities trying to make the most of the COVID-19 lockdown by laying new roads, building flyovers and taking up beautification of traffic junctions, Hyderabad is undergoing a transformation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies are laying new roads or re-carpeting them and speeding up the construction of flyovers. The lockdown that began on March 23 has come as a boon for municipal authorities, who often invite criticism for the poor road and traffic chaos, especially during the monsoon season.

GHMC officials said that they never had an occasion to take up work on a large scale without disruptions. On normal days, the continuous flow of traffic hampers works. In the early days of lockdown, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao asked the GHMC and others to seize the opportunity and fast track the pending works.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD, said that they have also taken up traffic island improvement. "Get ready to witness some pleasant surprises soon," tweeted the official along with photographs of the beautification works, taken up at IKEA junction in Hitec City.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken beautification of major traffic junctions. It's decking up the IKEA junction with greenery, bollards and attractive sculptures.

Not just major roads, Minister @KTRTRS has exhorted us to fast track junction & traffic island improvements also during lockdown!



Please get ready to witness some pleasant surprises very soon



Sneak peek of one such junction adopted by @HMDA_Gov & @Santhosh_IAS17, MD HGCL pic.twitter.com/7cDknmoJZR â€” Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 30, 2020

Other major works that are being taken up include flyovers in areas like Biodiversity junction, Balanagar and Bahadurpura which were pending.

Inspected demolition of the structures that were obstructing road widening at Nagole and LB Nagar areas along with @ZC_LBNagar, Corporators of Nagole and Lingojiguda divisions.@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC #TelanganaLockdown pic.twitter.com/2LzeciCd5h â€” Dr BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) April 11, 2020

The state government has also expedited construction of a steel bridge near the Panjagutta graveyard, close to Nagarjuna Circle, which was one of the biggest bottlenecks in the city. Officials hope that with the construction of the bridge, the traffic would be able to flow freely.

Inspected the demolition work of Chutneys building near Punjagutta graveyard to widen the road along with @ZC_Khairatabad, where an iron bridge has already been erected. So we are going to have a smooth traffic flow @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/QJ3HJflZgl â€” Dr BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) May 2, 2020

Inspected on going steel bridge work and road relaying work at Punjagutta graveyard along with the Engineering officials and the consultants. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/95yASEa58C â€” Dr BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) April 22, 2020

Construction is also underway for the Road under Bridge (RuB) near the Hitec City railway station, a route used by hundreds of techies to travel to work, where traffic is known to line up for over a km.

* Hitec City RuB works in full swing

* Drain works at a cost of Rs 6 crore

* Road works in full swing at Serilingampally, Kukatpally #Hyderabad #Telangana @KTRTRS @zckukatpally @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/HQ3NJ73Hab â€” Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, KTR on Saturday reviewed the works with Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and senior officials and asked them to speed up the works. As it would begin to rain next month, the works should be completed this month, he said.

The government wanted Hyderabad to be a city free from traffic jams, he said and asked officials to also focus on completing link roads by making land acquisitions.

The poor and labourers living on such lands must be rehabilitated, he added.

With IANS inputs