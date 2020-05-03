Construction activity in Greater Hyderabad region can begin, Telangana govt says

The development came a day after Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders permitting 'in situ' construction in urban areas, including those falling in red zones.

The Telangana government has permitted real estate developers in the Greater Hyderabad region to undertake construction activity by securing requisite material and engaging their workers.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated this during a tele-conference with top officials and project developers on Saturday.

Representatives of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and Telangana Real Estate Developers' Association of India (TREDAI) along with senior officials attended the tele-conference.

The Chief Secretary assured the project developers of all necessary support for construction activity by the state administration.

He urged the builders to instil confidence among the workers particularly migrant workers through counseling and extending incentives, facilities and medical care. He said all efforts should be made to ensure that labourers feel comfortable.

On request of the builders, Somesh Kumar said the government will take steps to ensure smooth supply of steel, cement, sand and bricks.

Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy said that smooth movement of construction goods vehicles will be ensured through three police commissionerates.

Arvind Kumar,IAS, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Racahonkda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Cyberabad Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar attended the tele-conference.

The Greater Hyderabad region accounts for more than 50 percent of the total positive cases. The lockdown in the state is scheduled to end on May 7. A decision will be taken at a state Cabinet meeting scheduled on May 5 on the future course of action.

