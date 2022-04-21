Hyderabad sizzles as temperatures cross 41Â°C

In four other districts of Telangana, temperatures even crossed a sweltering 43Â°C on Wednesday, April 20.

Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 20, sizzled as temperatures in the city crossed 41Â°C. There was no respite from the summer heat for residents, as Wednesday was reportedly the hottest day this year for the state. In four other districts of Telangana, temperatures even crossed a sweltering 43Â°C for 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. Officials have also warned that temperatures will likely rise in the coming month.

According to the IMD bulletin, three districts â€” Adilabad, Medak and Nizamabad â€” saw temperatures over 43Â°C. The maximum temperature in these districts was as high as 43.5Â°C, 43.2Â°C and 43.4Â°C, respectively. Hyderabad, Badrachalam, Hanmakonda and Nalgonda districts saw maximum temperatures go up to 41.5Â°C, while Ramagundam district saw 42Â°C maximum temperature. Meanwhile, the â€˜coolestâ€™ districts were Khammam and Mahbubnagar, with mercury touching 40Â°C and 40.8Â°C respectively.

Hyderabad saw a marginal rise in temperature from the previous 24 hours, with a 0.8Â°C rise, the IMDâ€™s Wednesday bulletin said. Medak district saw the highest 24-hour rise in temperature, with a 2.5Â°C rise from its previous 40.7Â°C. Officials have reportedly issued an orange alert or heat wave warning.

The IMD has reportedly said that Hyderabad residents can expect the mercury level to remain around 42Â°C in April and May. An IMD official told The Times of India that above-normal temperatures were recorded across Telangana, and that Thursday, April 21, is also expected to be an extremely hot day in Hyderabad. However, moderate rain is expected in scattered parts of the state, the official said, adding that as temperatures rise, the probability of witnessing thunderstorms will also increase.

A heat wave had swept across Telangana and other parts of India towards the end of March as well. At the time, the Telangana Director of Public Health had advised people to remain indoors between 12 pm and 4 pm, in order to decrease the chances of heat strokes. He added that oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets would be available at all public healthcare centres, anganwadis and schools.

