Traffic diversions around Hyderabad’s Begumpet from April 21: Details here

The diversions have been put in place around Rasoolpura, Minister Road, and Begumpet areas for the remodelling of a bridge by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

news Traffic

The Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions in Secunderabad, around the Rasoolpura, Minister Road and Begumpet areas for 45 days, from April 21 to June 6. The diversions have been put in place for the remodelling of a bridge by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in connection with the state government’s Strategic Nala Development Programme, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said in a press note released on April 20.

The following diversions will be in place for the next 45 days depending on the local situation, the release by the Hyderabad police said.

> Traffic coming from CTO Junction, Secunderabad towards Rasoolpura Junction will have to take a left turn at the Hanuman Temple by-lane (near Yatri Nivas), go towards PG Road, Food World, and then take a right turn at Ramgopalpet police station, Minister Road and the proceed to Rasoolpura T Junction.

> Traffic coming from KIMS Hospital towards Rasoolpura T Junction will not be allowed to take a right turn opposite New Ramgopalpet police station towards Sindhi Colony or PG Road.

> Traffic coming from Begumpet flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital, but the vehicles will be allowed to proceed to CTO Junction, Secunderabad.

> The stretch between Hanuman Temple to Food World, Ramgopalpet police station and Rasoolpura T Junction will be strictly notified as “one way.”

> Goods vehicles and transport vehicles like private buses, school and college buses from Secunderabad towards Somajiguda will not be permitted and will have to take an alternative route.

Map of traffic diversions to be put in place from April 21 to June 6

Police have suggested the following alternative routes for people and ambulance going to KIMS hospital:

> For Traffic coming from Punjagutta:

Greenlands, Begumpet flyover, CTO flyover, U-turn under the flyover, Hanuman temple lane, Food World, Ramgopalpet police station left turn, KIMS Hospital

Punjagutta crossroads, Khairatabad Junction, Khairatabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, RUB, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital

> Traffic Coming from Secunderabad:

CTO Junction, Paradise, Ranigunj Junction right turn, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital

> Traffic Coming from Koti, MJ Market and Mehdipatnam: