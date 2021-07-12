Hyderabad to see spells of rain, heavy downpour in many Telangana districts

The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana as several districts received heavy rains since Sunday morning

With a low-pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana as several districts received heavy rains since Sunday morning. Parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts also witnessed a downpour on Sunday. Isolated places have received very heavy rainfall in Warangal rural and Nizamabad and heavy rainfall has occurred in Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal urban, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon and Nizamabad.

Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in some parts of Telangana as roads were flooded with rain water. Hyderabad Traffic police urged pedestrians and cautioned motorists to drive carefully. The police also advised pedestrians not to stand under trees or near electric poles.Khanapur in Warangal Rural recorded the highest of 14 cm of rainfall. According to the IMD, Around 75% of places in Telangana have received rainfall in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded excess rainfall and this is a 46% departure from the normal.

Addressing the media, incharge Director of IMD Hyderabad, K Naga Ratna said, “Almost all the districts are presently in normal or above normal conditions in terms of rainfall. Hyderabad has recorded 22% excess rainfall, 196.3mm of rain is the actual value while 161.4mm is the normal value.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana with extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places.The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

Though there was a red alert issued during the day, by evening it was downscaled to an orange alert. The IMD has warned of flooding and waterlogging in many parts of low-lying areas and disruption of rail and road transport in few areas. On Tuesday too the IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the North, North East and Central districts of Telangana.



