According to the woman’s parents, she was being physically and mentally harassed by her husband, who had been demanding money from them.

A woman jumped in front of a moving train along with her two children at Telangana's Ramagundam railway station on Sunday afternoon, shocking passersby. According to eyewitnesses, the woman was waiting on the platform, like any other passenger, but when the train was entering the platform, she jumped in front of it. While the woman succumbed to injuries, her two-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were seen lying beside the track, grievously injured and bleeding profusely. The children were rushed to the Godavarikhani government hospital where the little girl died while undergoing treatment.

In videos that have now surfaced, people can be seen gathered in large numbers trying to catch a glimpse, right after the incident. The boy can be heard crying. The police took the woman’s phone and called up her parents. They identified the woman as 31-year-old Jingeti Aruna and her two children, Sathvik and Sathvika.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at around 12:30pm at the Ramagundam Railway station in Peddapalli district of Telangana. Following the incident, the Railway Police booked a case under 174 CrPC (Suspicious death) based on a complaint filed by Aruna’s parents. According to the Peddapalli police, the parents mentioned that Aruna was being harassed for dowry by her husband Praveen.

Speaking to TNM, Ramagundam Circle Inspector Laxmi Narayana said, “Aruna and Praveen got married six years ago. It was a love marriage. Praveen worked as a gym trainer but over the last few months, he had not been working. Aruna’s parents have mentioned in their letter that Praveen had sent Aruna to her home a couple of times demanding that she bring money from her parents. They alleged that Aruna ended her life due to Praveen’s physical and mental harassment.”

According to the police, as the death took place at a railway station, the case was initially registered by the Railway Police. The investigation will be taken up by the law and order police once the file is transferred to them.

