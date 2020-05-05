Hyderabad’s CSIR-IICT develops low-cost COVID-19 testing kit, to seek ICMR approval

The government research organisation is developing the protein-based enzymes required to develop the tests, which were previously imported to the country.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has developed low-cost kits for testing COVID-19. The premier research organisation has partnered with Hyderabad-based Genomix Biotech to help develop and market the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing kits.

Speaking to TNM, Dr Anthony Addlagatta, leading the team of researchers at CSIR-IICT, said that the price of the testing kit developed by his team would be much cheaper than the testing kits currently in use to test suspected COVID-19 cases.

“Earlier, we used to import three of the key protein-based enzymes required to develop such tests. Now, with the lockdown, we realised that it is important we develop these components within the country. We have enough material to develop 5 lakh testing kits to start, with a capacity to produce material for 2 lakh kits per week,” says the Senior Principal Scientist.

CSIR-IICT will soon approach the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for approval of these diagnostic kits. The product will be validated and launched in a couple of weeks, informed Dr S Chandrasekhar, Director of CSIR-IICT.

In March this year, ICMR had placed an order for 5 lakh SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing kits by the Chinese firm Wondfo at a rate of Rs 600 per kit, an order value of Rs 30 crore. The testing kit was imported for a cost of Rs 245 per kit and was sold to ICMR at Rs 600 per kit. Subsequently, the Delhi High Court capped the price at Rs 400.

“Our testing kits will be considerably low-priced as we don’t have a profit motive, we are a government research agency,” said Dr Anthony. “The final price will be decided in consultation with Genomix Biotech,” he added.

The research scientist stated that the testing kits being developed by IICT could also be used for diagnosis of disease in animals and plants too. “This is a multi-purpose testing kit and is not restricted to test COVID-19 alone, but is poised to bring down the overall cost of RT-PCR-based diagnosis,” he added.

