Hyderabad reports 302 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The state now has 2,531 active cases, with 3,301 people discharged after recovery and 195 dead.

352 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 6,027. The state now has 2,531 active cases, with 3,301 people discharged after recovery and 195 dead.

On Thursday, 230 people were discharged while three people succumbed to the disease.

Out of the 352 new cases, the area under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 302 cases, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy district at 17 and Medchal Malkajgiri district at 10.

Four people tested positive for the coronavirus in Mancherial, while three people tested positive each in the districts of Jangaon and Warangal Urban. Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad and Sangareddy reported two cases each.

The districts of Warangal Rural, Nalgonda and Khammam saw one positive case each.

After two days of providing numbers on the samples tested, the Telangana government did not provide the data for Wednesday.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,251 samples were tested on Tuesday and another 1,096 samples were tested on Wednesday. The cumulative number of tests as of Wednesday stood at 45,911.

The government released the testing data after facing flak from various quarters including the opposition for conducting fewer tests and lacking transparency in its daily bulletins.

The state has seen a steady rise in the number of cases reported this week as it has increased testing.

On Sunday, the ruling TRS government announced that 50,000 tests would be conducted in Greater Hyderabad and its surrounding districts over a period of one week to 10 days. The health authorities started conducting the tests in containment zones and some other areas from Tuesday.

In total, the tests expect to cover 30 Assembly segments of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts.

The government has also permitted private hospitals and diagnostic centres to conduct COVID-19 tests. It fixed Rs 2,200 as the cost of the test while treatment cost has been capped at between Rs 4,000 and Rs 9,000 a day.

