Hyderabad police rescue two-month-old baby allegedly sold by father for Rs 22,000

The baby's mother told police that her husband, who was addicted to drinking, was responsible for selling their child.

news Crime

A two-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 22,000, was rescued by the police in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said that the couple allegedly sold their baby on Saturday night. The infant, their second child, was born around two months ago.

According to the police, the incident took place "due to financial problems of the family and also due to the drinking habit of the baby's father.” The baby's mother told the police that her husband, who was addicted to drinking, was responsible for selling their child.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team recovered the baby from a woman who had agreed to buy the baby and handed over the baby to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), a police official told PTI.

"The couple sold the baby for Rs 22,000 to a woman, who stays in their neighbourhood and it seems she wanted to give the child to her sister who had some issues. The couple also signed on a bond paper and handed over the baby to the woman on Saturday night," the police official said.

The woman was nabbed on Sunday while she was taking the baby to a hospital, the official said adding the baby's parents, as well as the woman buyer, were detained and efforts were on to nab three other absconding accused who had signed as witnesses on the bond paper.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway

Achyuta Rao, Honorary President of child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS), said that selling and abandonment of children had become a regular practice and demanded strict action against the accused.

Read: Private school teachers in Telangana turn to daily wage work amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI inputs