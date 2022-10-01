Hyderabad police to fine traffic violators in two special drives from Oct 3

Fines ranging from Rs 100 to 1000 will be imposed on people parking on the roadside, crossing stop lines at signals and committing other violations.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad traffic police will launch a two-fold special drive starting from Monday, October 3 in the name of Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), under which roadside encroachments will be booked and removed. Fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1000 will be imposed, based on the obstructive item or vehicle. In the second part of the drive, commuters violating the stop line will be fined Rs 200. The operation has been undertaken as part of its efforts to improve traffic flow and guarantee the safety of pedestrians, Hyderabad traffic police said in a release.

Under Section 39(b) of the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348F, fines ranging from Rs 100 to 1000 based on the obstructive item will be imposed. Towing charges of Rs 200 along with a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for two-wheelers under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. For four-wheelers, towing charges of Rs 600 along with a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand asked all establishment owners who are occupying footpaths to voluntarily vacate those spaces to enable free carriageway for smooth flow of traffic, or face prosecution.

Similarly, the second aspect of the drive, aimed at facilitating pedestrian movement, will be against vehicle commuters who cross the stop line at signals. Commuters will be fined Rs 200 for violating the stop line, and to improve traffic flow at free left turns, violators will be fined Rs 1000. The police also advised motorists to comply and halt their vehicles before the stop line when the light turns orange-red. They also urged commuters not to block free left passages, which are marked by cones and boards at intersections.

