Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations

Commuters have been asked to avoid areas like Basheerbagh junction, Telugu Talli junction and other places.

news Hyderabad News

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Monday, October 3, at LB Stadium, Liberty Junction and Upper Tank Bund. Traffic congestion is expected in these areas between 3 pm and 9 pm on Monday. People have been requested to avoid the following junctions where traffic congestion is expected to be heavy â€“ Basheerbagh, PCR Junction, Ravindra Bharathi, Liberty, Tank Bund, Khairatabad, Telugu Talli Junction/Secretariat Junction, Moazzam Jahi market, Nampally, Abids, Narayanguda, Himayat Nagar, around LB Stadium, Ambedkar Statue, Kavadiguda crossroads, Katta Maisamma temple, Karbala Maidan, Bible House, Ranigunj and Nallagutta.

Some of the core areas to be avoided because of expected traffic congestion are â€“ Jagjivan Ram Statue/Nizam College, Basheerbagh junction, Police Control Room, RBI, Lakdikapool/Dwaraka Hotel, Ambedkar Statue and Telugu Talli junction. Traffic diversions are likely to be made in the following places:

> Traffic from Chapel Road, Nampally towards Babu Jagjivan Ram (BJR) Statue will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards Police Control Room

Also read: Hyderabad police to fine traffic violators in two special drives from Oct 3

> Traffic from SBI Gunfoundry side towards Press Club/Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI Gunfoundry

> Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort Road towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at KLK Building, Fateh Maidan

> Traffic from the Basheerbagh flyover side will not be allowed to take a right turn at BJR Statue, but proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take a right turn towards Chapel Road

> Traffic from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayat Nagar Y Junction

> Traffic from King Koti and Boggulakunta towards Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Tajmahal or Eden Garden

> Traffic coming from Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Upper Tank Bunk will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh flyover

> General traffic on Tank Bund from Telugu Talli side and Karbala Maidan side will not be allowed

> Traffic from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House â€“ Jabbar complex â€“ Kawadiguda â€“ Lower Tank Bund â€“ Katta Maisamma and Telugu Talli flyover

> Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Old Gate Secretariat onto Telugu Talli flyover â€“ Katta Maisamma â€“ Indira Park â€“ Gandhi Nagar â€“ RTC crossroads

> Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan road towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasadâ€™s IMAX and Mint Lane

> Traffic from Nallagutta junction towards Buddha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta crossroads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road

> Traffic coming from Himayat Nagar and Basheerbagh towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Talli junction â€“ NTR Marg â€“ Iqbal Minar U-turn onto the Telugu Talli flyover

> Traffic from Musheerabad and Kavadiguda towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda crossroads towards Lower Tank Bund â€“ Katta Maisamma