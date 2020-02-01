Hyderabad Metro Rail: JBS-MGBS stretch to be inaugurated in 10 days

Authorities are waiting for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fix a date and inaugurate the stretch.

news Transport

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is aiming to throw open the 11-km stretch between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on Corridor-II, within the next 10 days.

According to reports, authorities are waiting for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's appointment to fix a date and inaugurate the stretch, paving the way for the introduction of passenger services on the last corridor of Hyderabad metro rail project phase-I. The corridor has nine stations.

An announcement to this effect was also made by Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao at an event in Hyderabad on Friday.

Stating that the JBS-MGBS stretch would be opened before February 10, KTR said that work would also begin soon for a stretch connecting Nagole to Shamshabad via Falaknuma.

HMRL officials had earlier said that it would take 16 minutes to cover the stretch between JBS to MGBS on the metro as opposed to 45 minutes by road.

The trial runs on the route had commenced on November 25 last year.

It was earlier this month that a safety certificate was issued by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg who inspected the corridor along with HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited Managing Director K V B Reddy and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30 km stretch (between Miyapur and Nagole) out of the 72 km long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, in November 2017. Subsequently in September 2018, another 16-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro between Ameerpet to L B Nagar was commissioned.

In March 2019, a 10-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City was inaugurated.

In November 2019, another 1.5 km stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-III between Hitec City station and Raidurg was inaugurated.

