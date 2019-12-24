Now, buy a Hyderabad metro ticket with a cashless QR code payment option

Transport

MakeMyTrip, along with Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, on Monday introduced QR code-based e-tickets for the metro rail that would provide a 'cashless and connected' experience to riders.

The tech-powered ticket-booking feature would help commuters beat the queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity, a press release from MakeMy Trip, an online travel company, said.

With the new feature, commuters can book a single and return journey ticket. Initially, commuters would be able to book tickets for 20 stations and by next month, the facility would be made available at all 49 stations, the press release said.

Inaugurating the service, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy said that the new ticketing system was designed to make the commute more seamless and comfortable, as passengers need not wait in a queue to buy tickets.

Co-Founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip, Rajesh Magow, said that officials had been working on the QR-code based ticketing system for the last three months. He also said that with the latest move, the company was confident of setting benchmarks in the intra-city travel space.

Earlier this month, the HMRL had flagged off services between Hitec City and Raidurg, in the heart of the city's IT corridor. In March, the much-awaited metro service on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route was inaugurated, to cater to thousands of techies who travel to the IT cluster.

The inauguration also completed the 27 km Nagole-Hitec City corridor, one of three in the project. The 16-km Ameerpet-LB Nagar line was inaugurated in September last year, while the 30-km stretch between Uppal and Miyapur has been operational since November 2017.

At present, a 10-km stretch between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) via Parade Grounds, is yet to be inaugurated and trial runs are scheduled to begin soon. Once completed, the entire metro project would be thrown open to the public.

PTI inputs