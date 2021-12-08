Hyderabad man's decomposed body found inside public water tank

Police said that the body of the man, who had been missing since October 23, appeared to have been in the water tank for about a week.

news Death

In an appalling incident in Hyderabad, the decomposed body of a man was found inside an overhead public water tank at Risalagadda in Hari Nagar, under the Musheerabad police station limits, on Tuesday, December 7. On Wednesday, police identified the body as that of 26-year-old P Kishore, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar locality near Risalagadda, under Chikkadpally police station limits. Speaking to TNM, Musheerabad Sub-Inspector E Srinu said Kishore had been missing since October 23, and a missing person case had been registered at the Chikkadpally police station. Based on his footwear and clothes, his family identified the body, the SI said.

The body is likely to have been in the water tank for about a week, according to Musheerabad police. Although there had been no complaints about the water quality, workers of the HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) were cleaning the tank as part of regular maintenance works when they discovered the body and informed the police.

SI Srinu, who is investigating the case, said, "The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board staff informed the police. Initially, we couldn't see the body from above the tank because of the depth. Later we got workers to go inside the tank and check. The body was in a highly decomposed state and prima facie looks like the body of a man aged 25-30 years, and around a week old.”

The police are looking into any missing cases registered in the vicinity of the water tank recently. A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPc (The Code Of Criminal Procedure) and an investigation is underway.

The HMWSSB staff members had reportedly emptied the tank in order to clean it on the evening of December 7 when they discovered the body. According to The Hindu, a police official said that footwear which is believed to be that of the deceased man had been kept aside neatly. Water supply from the tank has reportedly been stopped for two days to complete the required cleaning procedures.

Also read: ‘I saw people burning and falling': Resident who saw CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash