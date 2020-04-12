Hyderabad man working in Dubai under investigation for Islamophobic posts

Balakrishna was mass-reported to his employers, Moro Hub, for sharing communal posts against the Muslim community.

news Islamophobia

A Hyderabad man working as a chief accountant in the United Arab Emirates has come under investigation by his employers for sharing Islamophobic posts suggesting that members of the Muslim community were deliberately spreading coronavirus.

The person, identified as Balakrishna, was working at Moro Hub, a data solutions service centre. Offended by his brazenly communal posts, many people found his LinkedIn profile and mass-reported his online activity to his employees through Twitter, prompting action against him.

Moro Hub in its response to the complaints said, “We take a zero-tolerance attitude to material that is or may be deemed to be Islamophobic or hate speech. The tweets that we have been alerted to do not in any way reflect Moro’s brand values. This case is currently under investigation & necessary action will be taken.”

At Moro, we take a zero-tolerance attitude to material that is or may be deemed to be Islamaphobic or hate speech. The tweets that we have been alerted to do not, in any way reflect Moro's brand values. This case is currently under investigation & necessary action will be taken. — Moro Hub (@MoroHub) April 12, 2020

Besides tagging his employees, the complainants also tagged Dubai Police for legal action against Balakrishna.

It is being reported that Balakrishna was sacked from his job after an investigation by Moro Hub found him guilty but this is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, another Indian expat, Rakesh B Kitturmath from Ranebennur in Karnataka, who was working as a team leader at Emrill Services, a facilities management company headquartered in Dubai, was fired on Thursday for making Islamophobic comments on Facebook.

“Kitturmath’s employment stands terminated with immediate effect. He will be handed over to Dubai Police. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such hate crimes,” Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill Services, told Gulf News.

Rakesh is reportedly a member of the BJP.

Infuriated over the report of Rakesh’s termination, people have appealed to the Union Home Minister seeking action against those who are reporting communal posts to their employers.

Meanwhile, Rahul Easwar, an activist and member of the Sabarimala tantri family, appealed to activists and journalists from the Muslim community to help Rakesh “get leniency” from Dubai Police.