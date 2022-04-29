Hyderabad man on scooter falls into pit dug up by GHMC

The road has been dug up since January and the work is scheduled to be completed only in July, a GHMC official said.

A man riding a two-wheeler fell into a deep pit in a road that was dug up at Dewan Devdi in the old city area of Hyderabad. The incident reportedly happened on the night of Tuesday, April 26. A Twitter user and TDP leader from Hyderabad, Mohd Ahmed, said the road opposite Crescent School was dug up around five months ago and has caused severe inconvenience to elderly people, women and children.

After the man fell into the pit with his two-wheeler, Mohd Ahmed demanded action against GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials for not completing the work on the road, which resulted in injuries. Visuals showed a two-wheeler being lifted out of the pit, and the man riding the scooter reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The concerned Executive Engineer for GHMC of Charminar circle 9 responded to complaints and said that the work on the road had begun on January 25 this year and is scheduled to be completed by July 24. The official claimed that 70% of the work has been completed and permanent barricading has been done for the safety of the public. Currently, work has been paused due to a strike by crushers, the official added.

Cases should be booked against ghmc officers because of his negligence there are many open,nallas left without completing the work, roads dug up and left, water stagnant but no action to clear it,many more people's injuries to say.can he also be booked.@hydcitypolice @CPHydCity pic.twitter.com/9Qy2BtG69I April 26, 2022

The work was started on 25.01.2022 and it is to be completed by 24.07.2022. 70% of the work is already been completed and permanent barricading is done for the safety of the public. At present the work has stopped due to crushers strike. pic.twitter.com/8ngdccPvZk â€” EE Charminar 9 (@EECircle9) April 28, 2022

The Telangana Stone Crushers Association had gone on strike from April 18, after the government asked stone crushers without valid licenses and environmental clearances to stop crushing activity.

Earlier on April 5, a four-year-old girl named Sharon Dhitya was killed when construction material from the roof of a three-storeyed building fell on her head in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad. After her death, authorities realised that the structure that caused her death was being illegally constructed without permission. The GHMC took cognisance of the incident and said that action would be taken against the contractor for negligence while carrying out the construction and not ensuring safety measures.