Four-year-old killed in Hyderabad after construction material falls on her head

The child was walking on the road with her mother when suddenly construction material fell from the roof of a building onto her head, killing her on the spot.

news Mishap

A four-year-old girl died in Hyderabad when construction material from the roof of a three-storeyed building fell on her head on Tuesday, April 5. The child, who has been identified as Sharon Dhitya, was passing by the building with her mother when suddenly, construction material like bricks and cement blocks fell to the ground, some of it crashing onto her head. It was only after her death that authorities realised that the structure being built on the roof was being constructed without permission and hence, was illegal.

The incident occurred in Sathavahana Nagar of Kukatpally on Tuesday afternoon. The child was walking with her mother Mary, when the construction material fell on her, killing her instantly. Her mother, who was also injured, was shifted to Prathima Hospital in Kukatpally.

According to authorities, the building owner, reportedly identified as Srinivas Yadav, had said that he was constructing a water tank on the roof of the building. However, visuals show that a proper room or living quarter was being constructed, which the authorities have termed as illegal.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken cognisance of the incident and has said that action will be taken against the illegal construction that took the life of the young child. Action is also likely to be taken against the contractor for negligence while carrying out the construction and not ensuring safety measures.

In a tweet, an assistant city planner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Kukatpally said that the illegal structure has now been demolished and a criminal case will be registered against the house owner as well as the contractor who was carrying out the construction without proper permission from authorities.

Recently on March 16, the Telangana High Court expressed its displeasure with the delay in establishing tribunals to deal with illegal constructions in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.