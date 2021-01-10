Speeding lorry rams tractor in Telangana, accident caught on camera

The tractor driver, Ramanarsaiah, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in Khammam.

Bairvabatla Venkata Ramnarsaiah had just pulled his tractor on the road. He was trying to reverse and park the vehicle in front of a shop when an overspeeding lorry drove into his tractor. Ramnarsaiahâ€™s tractor toppled and crashed into the media, throwing him off the vehicle. This spine-chilling visual was caught on the CCTV camera at Madhira town in Telanganaâ€™s Khammam district.

The incident took place on Saturday at 10.24 pm near Navayuga hotel junction in Madhira town. According to the Madhira Town police, the tractor driver is severely injured and is being treated in Khammam. Incidentally, Ramanarsaiah arrived at the shop for loading some material to set up a tent to conduct the dina karma or death ritual of his mother, who passed away recently.

The tractor was mangled in the accident, although no other casualties have been reported.

Speaking to TNM, Madhira Town Police Inspector said that the injured tractor driver, Bairvabatla Venkata Ramnarsaiah is a resident of the town. â€œThe tractor was going to halt at the junction when the lorry carrying some subabul tree fodder, coming from Khammam side, drove into it. The tractor is damaged and the driver is also injured. He has been shifted to a hospital in Khammam and is undergoing treatment," the Inspector said.

He further added that the lorry driver was overspeeding and lost control. The driver, identified as Lal Pahsa, has been arrested. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against him. Suspecting that he could have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, the police have collected his blood samples for testing.

Overspeeding lorry drives into tractor, man severely injured. Incident happened in Madhira of Khammam in Telangana' #Accident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/4B8u4snVhW â€” CharanTeja (@CharanT16) January 10, 2021

Earlier in December, five men died in a road accident in the IT corridor of Hyderabad as the car they were travelling in was hit by a tipper lorry. The car had jumped the signal and was rushing into another lane when the accident took place. In another incident, as many as four engineering students from Hyderabad died at Bhuvanagiri after the car they were travelling in hit a tractor.