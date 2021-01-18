A ten-year-old boy named Charan was allegedly burnt by his father at his home in KPHB region of Hyderabad on Sunday evening. According to the complaint, the father was angry that his son was ‘delayed’ in getting a beedi for him. The boy was admitted to the Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad after he sustained over 90 percent injuries.

According to the reports, the family who had migrated to Hyderabad many years ago had been living in the KPBB region for over 20 years now. The boy studies in a Mandal parishad school, while his father is a daily wage labourer.



Speaking to The News Minute, SI Sakram from KPHB police station said,“The incident occurred on Sunday evening. According to the complaint, the father burnt the boy, as the boy took time to get a beedi for him. The incident was followed by a fight between the father and the son and in a fit of rage, the father poured turpentine oil over the boy and set him on fire. The victim ran outside the house and fell into a pit, after which his family members and the neighbours rescued him and shifted him to the hospital.”



Following the incident, a complaint has been filed against the father by the 19-year-old sister of the victim. Commenting on the boy's condition, the police said that the victim is still in a critical condition as he has received over 90 percent of burn injuries on his body.



Meanwhile, the father is absconding and the police are yet to trace him. Police suspect that the accused might have been intoxicated when he committed the crime, however the blood samples are yet to be collected to verify the same.



KPHB police have booked a case on the father under section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

