Hyderabad airport’s CCTV camera shows leopard walking near its wall

In the video footage, the leopard could be seen walking along a well-lit road adjoining the Hyderabad airport boundary wall.

The Hyderabad airport had an unusual, four-legged visitor near its premises on early Monday morning. The CCTV footage from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) showed a leopard walking along a well-lit road adjoining the airport boundary wall. The animal then climbed the wall and jumped over the boundary wall with barbed wires and disappeared into a thicket.

The Forest Department officials told TNM that the leopard was caught on CCTV camera of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) airport. The airport authorities officially reached out to the Forest department officials, who carried out a search to find the animal.

A Shankaran, the Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) with the Forest Department said, “The locality is a natural habitat for leopards, there is access to water, and the locale is rich in prey such as peacocks, porcupines and hares. It’s a vast area with a lot of thick vegetation and hiding places. The animal has no reason to move into human settlements and so there is no need for any alarm,” said the officer.

The officer denied news reports that the leopard had moved towards villages near Shamshabad region. The Forest Department officials searched for the leopard on Monday early morning and later in the day. Airport officials said they will keep a vigil over the area for future citings relying on CCTV cameras.

“If residents in the area encounter the leopard, we urge them not panic, not make sudden movements and stay still like a statue while making eye contact. This is how forest officials have been trained to handle a situation when coming across a leopard or a tiger” explained Shankaran.

The Telangana forest department has a count of 334 leopards in the state.