Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out near MJ market, no casualties

Visuals from the scene depicted intense flames engulfing the tent house, with heavy smoke surrounding the adjacent apartments.

news News

A major fire accident took place on Sunday evening, June 11, at a tent house located behind Karachi Bakery near Moazzam Jahi Market in Hyderabad. According to officials from the fire department, the fire quickly spread to a residential building adjacent to the tent house, resulting in damage to two flats. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Speaking to TNM Hyderabad District Fire Officer (DFO) Srinivas Reddy stated, "We received an alert about the accident around 6:20 PM. The fire originated at Amar Centre, a tent house, possibly due to a short circuit. Nandini Residency, a residential building nearby, was also affected by the fire. A flat on the second floor of the apartment was completely damaged, while an office on the first floor suffered partial damage. We successfully evacuated five individuals from the second-floor flat."

Visuals from the scene depicted intense flames engulfing the tent house, with heavy smoke surrounding the adjacent apartments.

The DFO further mentioned that an assessment of the property damage has not been conducted yet and remarked, "It was a significant fire incident. We promptly responded to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control using four fire engines and 25 personnel."

A large fire broke out in Amar Tent House behind Karachi Bakery under Begum Bazar Police Station, Limits the fire tenders who could reach the Spot.. pic.twitter.com/JOgijBnmKS â€” Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) June 11, 2023

This incident follows a tragic fire accident on March 17 earlier this year when a fire broke out during the evening at the renowned Swapnalok complex in Secunderabad, claiming the lives of six individuals, including one woman. Fire officials suspected a short circuit as the probable cause of the blaze. Fire fighting team had successfully rescued around 12 people from outside the building, while six individuals rescued from inside were transported to Gandhi Hospital. Unfortunately, they were later pronounced dead.