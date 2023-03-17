Massive fire in Hyderabad's Swapnalok building leaves six dead

The fire broke out at Swapnalok, a popular commercial building in Secunderabad, at 7.30 pm March 16 and was brought under control after a major operation.

A massive fire broke out at Swapnalok, a popular commercial building in Secunderabad on Thursday, March 16. The fire broke out at 7.30 pm and about 12 people were rescued from the spot by fire officials from outside the building. Six people lost their lives as a result of the fire, including four women and a man, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Raja Rao confirmed to TNM.

Visuals from the scene show massive flames engulfing the interiors of Swapnalok, which covered its surroundings with thick smoke. Fire officials reportedly suspect a short circuit to be the cause of the blaze. The situation has now been brought under control.

About eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, along with eight fire cranes. Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management Director, N Prakash Reddy, told TNM that about 12 people were rescued from the premises of the building, while six people who were still stuck inside the burning building were rescued. Five people were rushed to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, however, they were declared dead. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited the spot and took stock of the situation.