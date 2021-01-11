Hyderabad kidnapping case: Ex-Andhra Min Bhuma Akhila Priya's bail plea rejected

Akhila Priya will be in police custody until January 13.

A Secunderabad court on Monday rejected the bail petition of former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, the prime accused in a high profile kidnapping case in Hyderabad. The city police had booked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, along with her husband Bharghav Ram and eight other persons on January 6 for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping case. The former Minister will be in police custody until January 13.

On Monday, Akhilaâ€™s lawyer argued that the petitioner was pregnant and was arrested for political reasons. The lawyer representing the state government contended that Ahkila should not be given bail on grounds that she is a politician who can influence evidence and witnesses, according to reports. Akhilaâ€™s lawyer also told the court that he was not allowed to meet his client and urged the court to allow her access to medical treatment.

After hearing the arguments of both lawyers, the judge denied the bail petition. The court had earlier rejected Akhilaâ€™s petition to be shifted to a hospital for better medical treatment.

On January 5, three persons â€” Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao â€” said to be close to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, were kidnapped. The accused posed as Income Tax officials and visited the victims on the pretext of conducting raids. Within a few hours, the police were able to crack the case. The kidnappers let go of the hostages at around 3.30 am at Kokapet near the cityâ€™s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The Hyderabad police in a press statement said that the incident took place due to a 25-acre land dispute in Hafeezpet, Ranga Reddy district. The issue pertains to land bought in 2016 by Praveen from accused number two, AV Subba Reddy, for an undisclosed sum. When the price of the land shot up, the latter, along with Akhila Priya and her husband allegedly claimed ownership over the land, police said.

Investigation officials also said that following the abduction, the victims were made to sign documents, before being let off.