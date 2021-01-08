Hyderabad kidnap case: Former Andhra Min Bhuma Akhila Priya named prime accused

The case relates to the kidnapping of three people, who were said to be close to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has been listed as the prime accused in the high-profile kidnap case in Hyderabad that recently came to light, as per the police remand report. Her husband, Bhargav Ram, named as accused number 3 in the case, is still absconding and evading arrest, officials said. According to the police, Bhargav has a criminal history.

“Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram is a habitual offender who is now at large. If the accused is not arrested, he would commit more crimes. The victim's family would be placed in further danger,” police said in its report, which it submitted to the court on Thursday, according to The New Indian Express. The police said that the arrest of the former minister was inevitable.

“The accused are high profile political leaders and they can influence the victims and tamper with the evidence, if they are not arrested,” police said, according to The Hindu.

In a sensational incident on Tuesday evening, three people — Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao, residents of Bowenpally who were said to be close to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, were abducted by a group of men from their home. The accused posed as Income Tax officials on the pretext of conducting raids. However, within a few hours, police were able to crack the case. The kidnappers let go of the hostages at around 3.30 am at Kokapet near the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The police said that incident took place due to a 25-acre land dispute in Hafeezpet, Ranga Reddy district. In 2016, Praveen purchased the land from accused number 2, AV Subba Reddy, for an undisclosed sum, but as the price of the land shot up, the latter along with Akhila Priya and her husband claimed ownership over the land, police said.

On Tuesday, following the abduction, the hostages were made to sign papers, they said. Meanwhile, a Secunderabad court dismissed the petition of Akhila Priya to be shifted to a hospital. Akila Priya’s advocate told the court that she was pregnant and required better healthcare.

However, the court said that the prison had medical facilities and that prison authorities would take a call if her health deteriorated. Akhila Priya’s counsel has also filed for a bail following which the court asked the police to file counter-affidavit.