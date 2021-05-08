Hyderabad hospitals tie-up with hotels to treat mildly symptomatic patients: Full list

The hotels will only admit asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms as directed by the hospital after a preliminary examination.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing with each passing day, finding a bed in a hospital for a COVID-19 patient in Hyderabad is often a daunting task. To accommodate patients with mild symptoms, several hospitals are now joining hands with popular hotels. While the rooms in the hotels are used for patients to stay in, the hospital will provide the needed medical care to the patients. The food and the dietary needs of the patient will be addressed by the hotel.

While the live dashboard set up by the government often shows beds are available in the hospitals, when you reach out to the hospital, they often deny the availability of beds. This makes it a tedious process to find a bed for someone who has tested positive for the virus. With hospitals collaborating with hotels, more than 1,000 beds are now available across Hyderabad for COVID-19 patients. This facility is useful for those who want to stay away from their family while they recover from COVID-19.

Patients will have to reach out to the concerned hospital to avail this facility. At the hospital, a preliminary screening test will be done to decide whether a patient is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms. Those with lower oxygen saturation levels and severe symptoms will be given admission in the hospital. Only those with no symptoms or mild symptoms will be given admission in the hotels.

All hospitals provide patients with three meals a day and a doctor and a nurse will be available for anything that is required. Depending on the hotel, some will provide oxygen concentrators, some provide video consultation with the doctor.

Hereâ€™s the list of hospitals and the hotels that they have tied up within Hyderabad:

>>Yashoda Hospitals- Best Western Ashoka, Lakdikapul

Single Occupancy 4000/day, Double Occupancy 5000/day

Contact: 040 45674567



>>KIMS Hospitals- Siesta, Hi-tech city

Single Occupancy 11,000/day, Double Occupancy 14,000/day

Contact: 9177138905, 0404242000

>>Apollo Hospitals- Taj Banjara, Vivanta

Single Occupancy 6,000/day, Double Occupancy 10,000/day

Contact: 1860-500-0202

>>Continental Hospitals- Fairfield by Marriott and Radisson

(Still in talks, rates not finalised as yet)

>>Citi Neuro Hospitals- Golkonda Hotel, Masab Tank

Single occupancy Rs 6000/ day, Double Occupancy Rs 8000/day

Contact: 040 46289999

>>TX Hospital- Hotel Tourist Plaza, Kachiguda

Single occupancy Rs 40,000/day , Double Occupancy Rs 60,000/day

Contact: 8341525372, 040 48108108

>> AIG Hospital said they have a tie-up with Radisson Gachibowli.

They conveyed that for the rates and other details the patient needs to visit the emergency section of AIG Hospital.

>> Care Hospital- Comfotel, Banjara Hills

Single Occupancy Rs 40,000/day and Double Occupancy Rs 60,000/ day

Contact: 040 61656565

>>Mahavir Hospital- Lemon Tree Banjara Hills

Package for a week: Single Occupancy Rs 40,000 , Double Occupancy Rs 60,000

Contact: 9121155500

>>Medicover Hospital- Collection O Hotels, Hi-tech City

Single Occupancy Rs 5000/day and Double Occupancy Rs 7,000/ day

Contact: 04068334455

>> Vinn Hospitals- Aditya Park, Ameerpet

Package for 6 days: Single Occupancy Rs 61600, Double Occupancy Rs 72,800 inclusive of all taxes.

Contact: 7993360805

READ: Police Inspector and wife killed in car crash in outskirts of Hyderabad