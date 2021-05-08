Police Inspector and wife killed in car crash in outskirts of Hyderabad

Their seven-year-old son escaped with minor injuries.

news Accident

In a fatal road accident, an Additional Inspector from the Hyderabad police and his wife were killed early on Saturday morning, in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Their 7-year-old son, Kushalav, escaped with minor injuries.

The accident took place on National Highway 65, under the Abdullapurmet police station limits.

39-year-old S Laxman worked in Hyderabadâ€™s Sultan Bazar police station as an Additional Inspector. His wife, 34-year-old Jhansi, was the one driving the car when it rammed into a parked lorry.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday morning. According to the police, the family had gone to their native place in Suryapet district of Telangana for a family ritual. They were on their way back to Hyderabad when the accident took place.

The front portion of the Maruti Swift car was completely damaged after it crashed into the lorry. The police arrived, following which the bodies were shifted for post mortem. According to Meerpet Inspector, the accident took place around 1:15 am on Saturday morning.

Once the police arrived, the bodies of Laxman and Jhansi had to be pulled out of the mangled remains of the car following which an ambulance was called for, in which the bodies were then sent for post mortem.

After the accident, several photos and videos of the family were shared widely on social media. A tiktok video in which Jhansi can be seen enjoying driving a car on a highway was one among the videos that went viral.

