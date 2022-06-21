Hyderabad gets another new flyover, KTR inaugurates Kaithalapur road over bridge

The four-lane bridge is expected to reduce traffic congestion near HITEC City, Kukatpally and JNTU, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

news Infrastructure

The Kaithalapur road over bridge (ROB) in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, June 21. It has been constructed under the Telangana governmentâ€™s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 86 crore, near the Borabanda MMTS station. With the Kaithalapur bridge being available to commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) says the traffic congestion from HITEC City to Kukatpally, and from JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) to HITEC City is likely to ease. Traffic congestion is also expected to reduce at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HITEC City flyover and Cyber Tower junction.

The travel distance from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad is expected to be reduced by 3.5 km, as traffic coming from these areas will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur to join the Madhapur main road. The Kaithalapur ROB is 675.50 metres long and around 16.6 metres wide. It is a four-lane bi-directional bridge and has service roads which are 5.5 metres wide.

According to GHMC, so far, out of the 41 works taken up under the SRDP, 29 have been completed. Including the Kaithalapur ROB, there are seven ROBs/RUBs (road over bridges and road under bridges) among the completed projects. These bridges have been made available in Uttam Nagar, Lalapet, Tukaram Gate, Uppuguda level crossing, HITEC City and Anandbagh areas.

Kaithlapur Road over Bridge, the newest addition to Telangana govtâ€™s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), will be inaugurated by Minister @KTRTRS. tomorrow. This RoB will act as a significant link between Kukatpally and Hitec City and benefit scores of commuters. pic.twitter.com/rRBRbaESio June 20, 2022

Earlier in April, Minister KTR had inaugurated the Bahadurpura flyover in Hyderabad, a six-lane bi-directional flyover built at a cost of Rs 69 crore. The flyover was built to ease traffic at the Bahadurpura junction, and ease travel for people travelling towards Nehru Zoological Park, and for those travelling from Aramghar towards LB Nagar. Another elevated corridor connecting Aramghar and Nehru Zoological Park is also under construction nearby It has been delayed reportedly due to problems related to property acquisition and is expected to be completed in 2023.