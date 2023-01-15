Hyderabad food delivery agent who fell from 3rd floor after being chased by dog dies

Twenty-three-year-old Hyderabad Swiggy delivery executive Mohammad Rizwan was attacked by a customer’s pet dog after which he fell from the third floor of the building.

news Death

Mohammed Rizwan, the 23-year-old food delivery employee who sustained critical injuries after he fell off the third floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad after a customer’s pet dog lunged at him, died on Sunday, January 15. The news was confirmed by Rizwan’s relatives.

The victim’s brother Mohammed Khaja said, “My brother is no more. We want justice.” He pleaded with the local MLA and the Assistant Commissioner of Police to provide justice to the family.

Another relative of Rizwan alleged that Shobana, the customer to whom Rizwan was delivering the food order, had been elusive. “We called to inform them about Rizwan’s death, but there has been no response from their end. They are avoiding our calls. After that we approached the police and filed another complaint. The customer was unwilling to even pay the hospital bills,” he alleged.

On January 11, Wednesday night, Rizwan, who worked with food delivery app Swiggy, went to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel. However, when he knocked at the customer’s door, a German shepherd dog came barking and charged towards him. Out of fear, Rizwan jumped onto the hand railing to escape from the dog, but slipped and fell, sustaining grievous injuries.

CCTV footage shows the dog charging at them and Rizwan jumping off the railing in a bid to avoid the attack.

The customer, Shobana, then called an ambulance and Rizwan was shifted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Rizwan was a resident of Sriram Nagar in the city’s Yousufguda area.

Following the incident, Khaja had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Thursday night and sought action. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Shobana under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and an investigation is underway.

