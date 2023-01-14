Hyderabad food delivery agent jumps off 3rd floor after being chased by dog, critical

The condition of 23-year-old Rizwan, a resident of Sriram Nagar in Yousufguda area of Hyderabad, is said to be critical.

news Accident

A 23-year-old food delivery employee sustained critical injuries after he jumped off the third floor of a multistorey building out of fear when a pet dog started chasing him. The incident took place on the night of Wednesday, January 11, at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Mohammed Rizwan (23), who works with food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel. According to police, the delivery boy had gone to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment. When he knocked at the door of a flat, a German shepherd dog barked and came charging towards him. Out of fear, Rizwan jumped off the third floor and sustained grievous injuries.

“Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan made an attempt to escape by running for safety. But the dog chased him and he jumped from the third floor of the apartment,” Banjara Hills police inspector M Narender told The Hindustan Times.

Read: Swiggy delivery executives go on strike in Chennai against new pay structure

Flat owner Shobana called an ambulance and got him shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The condition of Rizwan, a resident of Sriram Nagar in Yousufguda area of the city, is stated to be critical. Rizwan's brother Mohammed Khaja lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police on Thursday night and sought action.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Shobana under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and an investigation is underway.

Read: The ‘customer is king’ motto has invisibilised the food delivery rider

Also Read: Nandita Das's Zwigato zooms in on ordinary, urban lives of gig workers