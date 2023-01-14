Leash your pets says union, after delivery man jumps from third floor in Hyderabad

CCTV footage has revealed how Mohammad Rizwan, a Swiggy delivery executive, was attacked by a customer’s pet dog before falling off from the third floor of a building in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.

news Accident

CCTV footage has revealed how 23-year-old Mohammad Rizwan, a Swiggy delivery executive, fell off from the third floor of a building in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills on January 11, Wednesday, after being attacked by a pet dog. The incident took place around 2 am, when Rizwan had arrived at the building to deliver food to a customer.

Speaking to the media, Rizwan's brother said, “My brother had gone to deliver an order to a customer. When he rang the bell, a dog leaped forward and attacked him. He jumped onto the hand railing to escape from the dog, but it seems like his leg slipped and he fell. He suffered head injuries in the accident. The customer brought him to the hospital immediately, and it was the police who informed us of the accident.”

The customer has said they would take care of the hospital expenses, he added. Rizwan, however, is still not out of danger. In the CCTV footage of the incident, Rizwan can be seen taking a step back as the dog leaps forward towards him. He is seen quickly jumping up the railing in a bid to escape from the dog.

CCTV footage reveals how Hyderabad Swiggy delivery executive fell from the third floor of a building in Banjara Hills after he was attacked by a pet dog. Mohammad Rizwan, who suffered a head injury, is admitted in hospital after he suffered grievous injuries. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ccoAGemDC7 January 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has appealed to customers to ensure their pets are leashed when they are expecting a delivery. Speaking to TNM, TGPWU’s founder and state president Shaik Salauddin said, “Once their order is confirmed, the customers are aware that their food is going to be delivered soon. It is their responsibility to ensure their pets are leashed so they do not attack delivery executives. We also demand that the food aggregators, in this case Swiggy, should compensate for the loss of working days by paying a daily compensation of Rs 1,000. We also demand that the company take care of the delivery executive's expenses, as the incident happened while he was on duty.”

Banjara Hills SI Harishwar Reddy said a case has been registered under sections 336 (Rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety) and 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal in possession) of the Indian Penal Code.